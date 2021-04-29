Angelina Jolie Impersonator Draws Ire Over Coronavirus Skit on Tunisian TV

The skit features people getting sick after getting an approved vaccine

On Tunisia’s version of Punk’d, an old MTV show where celebrities played pranks on each other, called Angelina 19, an Angelina Jolie impersonator has sparked controversy through a skit involving the coronavirus vaccine.

In the latest episode of the show, some individuals fall ill after “receiving” the coronavirus vaccine, which has been generously underwritten by the actress. Prior to receiving the vaccine, a fake medical expert vouches for the inoculation, touting its approval by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to regional media reports, WHO has denounced the show and asked the government for a moratorium on airings.

Dr. Yves Souteyrand, the organization’s country representative, is quoted as saying: “It is known that part of the population is reluctant to be vaccinated and that significant efforts should be made to build confidence vis-à-vis the vaccine.”

In the MENA region, vaccine hesitancy is particularly problematic in Tunisia. In a Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19 February Survey, two-thirds of the 1,219 respondents were unsure that they would get vaccinated if they were offered a jab.

Elsewhere in the region, Turkey has instituted a complete lockdown that will end May 17 after experiencing an especially high volume of COVID cases. According to Reuters, Istanbul announced on April 28 that it would obtain from Russia 50 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

Some MENA countries will adopt more restrictions over Orthodox Easter, which is celebrated on May 2.

Egypt has prohibited groups from meeting in the midst of a growing number of newly diagnosed cases.

Lebanon will implement a full lockdown from May 1 through May 3 for the holiday.

Iran, which is struggling under a wave of infections, reached the grave milestone of 70,000 deaths on April 28, according to government figures.

Like elsewhere in the world, the economic consequences in the Islamic Republic, in addition to the health impact, have been disastrous. In an article released April 29 by the Atlantic Council, nonresident senior fellow Nadereh Chamlou argues that Iranian women are especially suffering financially due to a drop in female employment.

“The 2020 decline in male participation was 2%, from 71 to 69%. By comparison, the women’s already low LFP [labor force participation] of 18% in 2019 had fallen to 14% by 2020.”

Lastly, in Bloomberg’s monthly COVID Resilience rankings for best countries to reside in during the pandemic, two Middle Eastern countries made the top 10: Israel was No. 4 on the list and the United Arab Emirates placed 8. Singapore achieved the highest marks.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 59,745 2,625 53,103 4,017 Algeria 121,580 3,234 84,745 33,601 Bahrain 174,659 632 163,937 10,090 Cyprus 64,565 306 39,061 25,198 Djibouti 10,986 142 10,570 274 Egypt 225,528 13,219 169,308 43,001 Iran 2,479,805 71,351 1,938,064 470,390 Iraq 1,058,794 15,433 934,935 108,426 Israel 838,372 6,361 830,441 1,570 Jordan 708,265 8,754 678,175 21,336 Kuwait 271,145 1,546 254,423 15,176 Lebanon 524,241 7,224 455,115 61,902 Libya 177,072 3,023 162,672 11,377 Mauritania 18,346 455 17,632 259 Morocco 510,465 9,015 496,583 4,867 Oman 193,253 2,010 173,123 18,120 Pakistan 815,711 17,680 708,193 89,838 Palestinian Territories 295,601 3,231 271,233 21,137 Qatar 204,289 445 186,318 17,526 Saudi Arabia 416,307 6,946 399,509 9,852 Somalia 13,915 713 5,847 7,355 Sudan 33,104 2,349 26,795 3,960 Syria 22,513 1,572 16,471 4,470 Tunisia 305,313 10,563 255,870 38,880 Turkey 4,751,026 39,398 4,212,461 499,167 United Arab Emirates 518,262 1,584 498,943 17,735 Yemen 6,263 1,216 2,700 2,347 Total 14,819,125 231,027 13,046,227 1,541,871

