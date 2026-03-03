Arab Media Split as Gulf States Condemn Iran While Iran-Aligned Actors Denounce US-Israel Strikes

Gulf governments emphasize sovereignty and civilian protection as Iran-aligned actors frame the confrontation as external aggression

As Iranian missiles and drones crossed multiple airspaces and the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against the Iranian regime, official media across the Arab world moved into crisis mode.

Responses have varied. While Gulf governments have issued sharp condemnations of Iranian attacks on their territory and civilian infrastructure, other Arab actors—including factions aligned with Tehran—have framed the US-Israeli operation as aggression. Between these poles lies a third category: states emphasizing de-escalation while quietly reinforcing air defenses and diplomatic channels. Taken together, the messaging reveals a region recalibrating in real time.

In the Gulf, official outlets have centered their coverage on territorial integrity and civilian protection.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, SPA, published statements condemning what it described as “blatant” Iranian attacks and reaffirmed that Saudi territory would not be used as a launch platform against Iran. The framing focused on violations of sovereignty and the right to defend airspace, rather than endorsing the broader US-Israeli campaign.

The United Arab Emirates, through the Emirates News Agency, WAM, and official defense briefings, emphasized successful interceptions of drones and missiles. The tone was operational and technical, stressing containment capacity rather than political alignment.

Qatar’s QNA news agency reported Iranian drone strikes targeting state facilities in Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, noting the absence of casualties while emphasizing the seriousness of targeting critical infrastructure. Editorial commentary in Qatari newspapers described Iran’s actions as an attempt to widen the conflict to “peaceful countries.”

Al Arabiya, a state-owned Saudi outlet, reported that “US, Saudi Arabia and Arab allies slam Iran’s ‘reckless attacks,’ vow self-defense,” emphasizing that the United States and multiple Gulf states issued a joint condemnation of Iranian missile and drone strikes and affirmed their right to defend sovereign territory. Saudi Arabia also summoned Iran’s ambassador over “blatant” Iranian attacks on its territory, reinforcing the diplomatic protest. Gulf states have said they reserve the right to respond to Iranian aggression if necessary.

After Iran’s salvo hit their skylines, will Gulf states enter the war?

Al Jazeera English, a state-supported Qatari outlet, has covered the strikes with a focus on regional impact and strategic uncertainty, noting “explosions across Qatar, UAE, Kuwait as Iran’s retaliatory strikes continue.” In its analysis, Al Jazeera asked, “After Iran’s salvo hit their skylines, will Gulf states enter the war?” reflecting how Gulf capitals are trying to balance airspace defense with avoiding deeper involvement in a conflict they did not initiate.

The New Arab, a London-based, Qatari-owned outlet, reported that “Iran continues to strike Gulf states in retaliation to US-Israel war,” observing that several Gulf capitals that host US military assets have been hit by Iranian missiles or drone barrages. The coverage framed the attacks as part of an escalating conflict spreading beyond the initial US-Israel operation.

Kuwait’s KUNA news agency framed Iranian attacks as violations of international law and the UN Charter, reinforcing a legalistic narrative consistent with prior Gulf responses to cross-border threats.

Bahrain’s BNA amplified regional condemnations and stressed solidarity among Gulf states.

Beyond the political framing, Gulf coverage has also reflected economic concerns. Energy infrastructure, shipping lanes, and liquefied natural gas production facilities have featured prominently in reporting, given the proximity of strikes to strategic export hubs and renewed discussion of risks to maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The economic dimension, while not always foregrounded, helps explain why Gulf outlets have adopted an urgent language of sovereignty.

Still, none of these governments publicly celebrated or overtly endorsed the US-Israeli strike on the Iranian leadership. The support expressed was defensive, not offensive, with the emphasis on protecting national territory and civilians.

Oman, long positioned as a diplomatic intermediary, adopted a more cautious tone. Its Foreign Ministry called for an “immediate halt” to missile strikes across the region while expressing regret over the expansion of military operations.

Muscat’s messaging reflects a balancing act: condemnation of attacks on Arab states alongside resistance to full-scale regional escalation.

In Iraq, official statements condemned the US-Israeli strike and warned against further escalation, positioning Baghdad as wary of regional spillover. The state-owned Iraqi News Agency carried statements from political and militia-linked figures mourning Iranian leadership and describing the strike as aggression, illustrating how segments of Iraq’s official and semiofficial media space framed the event in solidarity with Tehran.

Yemen illustrates the Arab world’s internal fragmentation. The internationally recognized Yemeni government condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf states, aligning with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In contrast, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency framed the US-Israeli operation as “American-Israeli aggression,” echoing Tehran’s rhetoric.

That divide underscores how alignment within the Arab world remains closely tied to local power structures and armed-group affiliations.

Lebanon’s government response focused on internal stability. Officials reiterated that only the state can decide on war and peace and signaled an intent to prevent any armed group from launching unilateral attacks from Lebanese territory without government approval. The framing signals concern over regional spillover, not an ideological stance.

Jordan occupies a particularly sensitive position. Iranian drones and missiles have crossed its airspace, and Amman has previously experienced missile debris in populated areas.

Political analyst Amer Sabaileh described the kingdom’s predicament to The Media Line: “Jordan … has always tried to avoid this conflict, but this war scenario unfortunately has a geographical reality that involuntarily involves the kingdom,” he said.

Sabaileh explained that Amman has consistently attempted to position itself as neutral and to avoid becoming a battlefield, even seeking diplomatic engagement with Tehran in recent months.

“Jordanian politics has wanted to send messages to almost everyone to be considered a neutral country … to explain that in the end the Jordanian territory will not be a theater of war by anyone,” Sabaileh noted.

At the same time, he argued that the broader regional architecture Iran has established over recent years is now unraveling. “The concept that Iran has created with the unity of fronts over time against Israel is now living its last days,” he said.

Sabaileh said Israel has spent the past two and a half years, since October 7, gradually weakening those interconnected fronts—in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen—culminating in direct confrontation with Iran itself. “Today, I believe that Israel thinks that this is the right time to get to this confrontation. Since the regime has been weakened and with the help of the US, it is the perfect timing,” he explained.

He also suggested the timing reflects both regional shifts and internal pressures inside Iran. “I believe that we are experiencing a very historic moment and in a couple of months we are going to face a completely new Middle East,” he said.

On Jordan’s direct security risks, he pointed to years of hostile policy and operational pressure from Iranian-aligned networks. He cited infiltration attempts, weapons and drug smuggling, and the positioning of hostile armed groups along Jordan’s northern border as part of that sustained pressure.

Regarding civilian protection, he said Jordan now has only one choice: to defend its airspace and try to protect its citizens to the maximum capacity of the country.

While emphasizing the experience and preparedness of the Jordanian military, Sabaileh warned of inherent unpredictability in a missile-and-drone environment. “There is always the risk that this is an uncontrollable situation in terms of being able to control the impacts. … Few hits were reported already in Amman and in the north and south of the country, but likely due to debris,” he noted.

He also cautioned that Iran’s ballistic missile capability extends beyond immediate theaters of confrontation. “Ballistic missiles in Iran can threaten everyone, not only in the region but beyond; they can even reach Europe,” he said.

Sabaileh argued that Arab governments’ months-long caution—or silence—on developments in Iran may not last if Iranian strikes keep expanding. “I believe that this silence, little by little, must change … the aggressive Iranian policy towards the Gulf countries and Jordan … will force these countries to adopt a clearer policy towards Iran. The silence over the killings of the regime was a hopeful way to avoid direct confrontation, but now it is evident that it didn’t work,” he explained.

He further warned that escalation may not remain confined to the Middle East. “There is a risk in Europe and in the US with terrorist cells as well … because this regime thinks that by increasing the risk and spreading the chaos all over is the only way to destabilize the entire world while they fall,” he said.

Across official Arab media, three patterns emerge. First, Gulf states are publicly united in condemning Iranian attacks on their territory, emphasizing sovereignty and civilian safety. Second, Iran-aligned actors frame the US-Israeli operation as external aggression. Third, mediator states stress de-escalation while quietly reinforcing defense coordination.

Sabaileh summarized the potential transformation bluntly: “I believe that for the Middle East the 7th of October is like the 11th of September in the world. It is a new reality, and we are witnessing it as we speak,” he concluded.

Whether this escalation remains contained or evolves into a broader confrontation will depend on developments in the coming days. For now, the Arab world is neither uniformly aligned nor entirely divided. It is recalibrating—balancing deterrence, diplomacy, and domestic stability in a moment many officials privately describe as historic.