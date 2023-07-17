Donate
Dame Helen Mirren Honored at Jerusalem Film Festival for Portrayal of Israeli Leader Golda Meir
Dame Helen Mirren plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Guy Nattiv's film 'Golda.' (Screenshot: YouTube)
Oscar-winning British actress plays the lead in a new drama depicting Golda Meir, Israel’s famed fourth prime minister, during the fateful 1973 Arab-Israeli war

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen Mirren, one of Britain’s best-known stars, was in Jerusalem last week to receive an achievement award from the Jerusalem Film Festival for portraying Israeli leader Golda Meir during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. Israel’s only female prime minister, Meir was a towering historical figure who led the country to victory after surviving a devastating surprise attack by Syrian and Egyptian forces. Dame Mirren, who plays the lead in Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv’s new film, Golda, is not Jewish, a fact that prompted controversy when she was first tapped for the role. However, Mirren says she has a deep connection to the country, including a stint as a volunteer on a kibbutz just after the 1967 war.

