(Courtesy Adopt-a-Safta)
Good Works
Life Lines
Adopt-a-Safta
Holocaust survivors
loneliness
lockdown
coronavirus

Doing Good Deeds for Holocaust Survivors (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/21/2020

The Media Line speaks with Jay Schultz, founder of Adopt-a-Safta and a man who believes that loneliness need not be part of an elderly survivor’s life

Israel is marking Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. There is the usual two-minute siren at 10 a.m. local time, but none of the mass ceremonies and gatherings, all of which serve as powerful visual reminders.

What’s more, the coronavirus lockdown has cut off these survivors from much of the outside world – even with young family members – owing to the risks involved in exposing them, like all elderly, to the pathogen.

Jay Schultz, a young American immigrant to Israel, founded Adopt-a-Safta – safta being Hebrew for grandma – to help offset some of the loneliness that Holocaust survivors feel even in the best of times. He spoke with The Media Line.

If you would like to help his organization, either as a donor or by working with survivors (for that, knowledge of Hebrew is a must), go to https://AdoptASaftaPhoneCall.eventbrite.com.

Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
