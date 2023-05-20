Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In a World Ruled by Soccer, Palestinian Basketball Team Aims for Slam Dunk
Coach Manu speaks with players during a game in Bethlehem, on the West Bank, May 3, 2023. (Noor Khatib/The Media Line)
Watch Now
By Region
Life Lines
Palestinian Territories
Sport
Qalandia refugee camp
Basketball
Manuel Urrutia
Palestinian Basketball Federation
Ahmad Young

In a World Ruled by Soccer, Palestinian Basketball Team Aims for Slam Dunk

Mohammad Al-Kassim
05/20/2023

The Qalandia refugee camp basketball team has a coach from Argentina and players from the US—and is now working to clinch the league championship

Soccer may rule in the region, but basketball ranks a close second at the Qalandia refugee camp in the West Bank.

“What I enjoy most is the passion—people live with passion around here,” head coach Manuel Urrutia told The Media Line. “They have their own issues, they have their own problems, they live every day like the last day. People here live with passion, play with passion, work with passion, love with passion, hate with passion.”

What I enjoy most is the passion—people live with passion around here

The Qalandia basketball team has reached second place in the league and is competing for the title. Many credit the team’s success to its unlikely roster of players and most of all to “Coach Manu,” a 31-year-old Argentinian who arrived at the start of the season and made his presence felt immediately.

Coach Manu speaks to TML at Youth Center in Qalandia , on the West Bank, May 1, 2023. (Noor Khatib/The Media Line)

“I’m living the dream right now. When someone gives me an offer to be a professional coach, I will be there to do my thing,” Urrutia said.

Urrutia lives in the refugee camp, which was established in 1949, and says he enjoys it. He has learned a few Arabic words, which come in handy while walking around the camp and with his players.

“For me, language says much all around the world. If you can speak the language correctly, you can connect more, especially when you have the most important words,” Urrutia said, listing the Arabic terms for “thank you,” “how are you,” and “what’s new.”

Despite having modest resources, the team does its best. It is their love of the game that enables the members to continue playing for almost nothing, through injuries, and lacking the most basic amenities.

It’s kind of difficult here in Palestine because they have the soccer mentality more than basketball

Qalandia player Hatem Sandoka, a Palestinian American from Chicago, told The Media Line that while basketball is slowly gaining popularity in the region, it needs a lot of help.

“It’s kind of difficult here in Palestine because they have the soccer mentality more than basketball,” he said. “Basketball is a new sport, it’s growing, but there’s not a lot of funding for the sport. The courts we have, as you can see, are not wood. It’s a difficult phase when you go from good courts, good training, good coaching, and then you come to a place that doesn’t have these options.”

The Qalandia team is rich with talent, especially American talent.

Ahmad Young, who played college basketball in California, is now playing for Qalandia and told The Media Line that he hopes this will be a bridge to something bigger.

“I think it’s a great start to my career,” he said. “I believe it’s completely different, it’s a different environment. You know I’ve learned to embrace certain environments; I’ve moved around a lot; this is nothing new to me.”

For the fans, these players are the biggest story in the Palestinian Basketball Federation.

Khaled Hamo, a member of the Qalandia Center Fans Association, told The Media Line that having a coach and players with international experience has helped the team greatly.

“We attracted the Argentinian coach Manu so that we can gain international experience, and we have foreign players such as Ahmad Young, who has high efficiency and experience,” Hamo said.

The team’s latest victory thrilled fans and brought it closer to clinching the league’s championship. Urrutia and his players, already overjoyed, feel that securing the championship would be the ultimate buzzer-beater slam dunk.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.