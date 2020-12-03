Iran Passes 1 Million Coronavirus Cases

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Iran on Thursday said that the country has passed 1 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic has recorded 1,003,494 COVID-19 infections since the outbreak began there in February, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

The hardest-hit country in the Middle East region has also as of Thursday recorded 49,348 deaths and 699,315 recoveries, according to Worldometer.

There are currently 254,831 active patients, with 249,007, or 98% of those patients listed in mild condition and 5,824, or 2%, in serious or critical condition.

The disease first officially appeared in Iran on February 19, when authorities said that it claimed the lives of two elderly people in the Shiite holy city of Qum, located south of the capital Tehran.

Saudi Arabia

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the postponement of the 2021 Saudi International Airshow, Arab News reported.

The Saudi Aviation Club said that the postponement was necessary to ensure the safety of participants, adding that more than 500 local and international exhibitors confirmed attendance but that others had reservations about attending due to the pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place early next year at the Al-Thamima Airport in Riyadh.

The 2019 event drew more than 20,000 people and 267 companies from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Oman

Oman has eased coronavirus restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Times of Oman reported.

Oman’s Supreme Committee with the COVID-19 portfolio has allowed cinemas, parks, beaches and touristic attractions to reopen with other businesses including beauty salons and gyms allowed to expand capacity.

On Thursday, Oman’s Ministry of Health registered 184 new coronavirus cases and five deaths. That brings the total number of infections to 124,329 and 1,435 fatalities. A total of 115,866 recoveries have been reported.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 14:00 UTC on Thursday.