Israel’s Coronavirus Entry Ban Exempts ‘Jewish Tourism,’ Angering Disappointed Christmas Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia says foreign Muslims ages 12 and up may enter kingdom for umrah pilgrimage

Israel’s cabinet voted Wednesday to approve keeping the country’s borders closed for another week, until December 29, in order to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. With this extension, the ban will be in effect for at least one month.

The ban has seriously harmed the travel industry, which had just started to rebound after nearly two years of a global pandemic when the country’s borders were again open to tourists in early November.

Despite the ban, reports have surfaced that exemptions will be available for “Jewish tourism,” including Taglit-Birthright Israel, free 10-day trips designed to connect Jewish young people to Israel, which usually brings hundreds of young people to Israel in December, when college students are on winter break. Birthright participants will be required to quarantine for three days and have two negative COVID-19 tests in order to travel throughout the country. These are the same requirements that Israeli citizens who travel outside of the country must adhere to.

The decision to exempt Jewish tourism from the ban has angered Christian groups and officials that had planned to spend the Christmas holiday in Israel, Haaretz reported. Christian leaders have protested the “discrimination” at the height of the “pilgrimage season,” Haaretz reported.

The Associated Press quoted an unnamed official with the Catholic Church who said that the church, along with other denominations, has appealed to Israel’s Tourism Ministry to allow Christian pilgrims to enter and visit holy sites in the country for Christmas.

Wadie Abunassar, adviser and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, and honorary consul of Spain in Haifa, in response to the exception for Birthright trips, said in a tweet: “Discrimination is not accepted at all. No justification to allow non-Israeli Jews in the country while banning others! The Israeli government are requested to have equal entry criteria on the basis of health realities regardless to religions, ethnicities!”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that exemptions have been granted that are unrelated to religion and ethnicity and that permits have been issued to allow some priests in to the country for Christmas, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, which detected its first case of the omicron variant on December 1, on Wednesday announced that it would allow foreign pilgrims age 12 years and older to enter the kingdom and perform the Islamic umrah pilgrimage to Mecca; an earlier decision would have allowed only those ages 18 to 50 to enter the country for the pilgrimage. Unlike the hajj, which can only be undertaken during the last month of the Islamic calendar, the umrah can be performed at any time. The pilgrims will be required to register their proof of vaccination status on the appropriate app and then will receive their umrah visa.

An umrah visa is free and is only valid for two weeks. Visa applicants who have non-Muslim names must submit certificates from a mosque or an Islamic center stating that they are Muslim. Women and children must be accompanied by a husband, father, or another male relative.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 157,725 7,332 145,507 4,886 Algeria 213,533 6,165 146,898 60,470 Bahrain 278,202 1,394 276,434 374 Cyprus 142,878 614 124,370 17,894 Djibouti 13,526 189 13,304 33 Egypt 371,698 21,203 309,354 41,141 Iran 6,165,454 130,946 5,990,898 43,610 Iraq 2,089,669 24,030 2,058,306 7,333 Israel 1,352,403 8,227 1,337,834 6,342 Jordan 1,024,032 12,078 946,912 65,042 Kuwait 413,847 2,466 410,971 410 Lebanon 694,256 8,886 644,080 41,290 Libya 380,464 5,583 367,936 6,945 Mauritania 39,924 852 38,571 501 Morocco 951,984 14,798 935,880 1,306 Oman 304,783 4,113 300,122 548 Pakistan 1,290,214 28,849 1,251,914 9,451 Palestinian Territories 435,473 4,590 426,890 3,993 Qatar 246,024 614 242,980 2,430 Saudi Arabia 550,542 8,858 539,793 1,891 Somalia 23,074 1,333 12,817 8,924 Sudan 45,112 3,252 36,009 5,851 Syria 49,493 2,828 30,770 15,895 Tunisia 720,143 25,445 693,297 1,401 Turkey 9,100,324 79,696 8,687,265 333,363 United Arab Emirates 743,352 2,151 738,260 2,941 Yemen 10,081 1,973 6,955 1,153 Total 27,808,210 408,465 26,714,327 685,418

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.