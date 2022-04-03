The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New Research on Thinnest Lenses Could Shape the Future of Technology
Life Lines
Technology
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
lenses
optics
high-tech

New Research on Thinnest Lenses Could Shape the Future of Technology

Crystal Dunlap
04/03/2022

As flat lens technology emerges, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem publishes a method to help advance the field

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in late February published groundbreaking research that could change lens technology forever, revolutionizing the industry and significantly reducing the cost of high-resolution cameras.

Lenses in applications and devices such as eyeglasses, cameras, binoculars, and drones have historically been curved and bulky. With thick, heavy, and expensive lenses, devices can only advance so far. Scientists working for university research labs and companies like Intel, Meta, and Microsoft have worked to address this bottleneck in advancing technology, Professor Uriel Levy, director of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, told The Media Line.

As a result, flat lenses will soon be widely seen on the market. A flat lens means a much smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective product. These factors will make flat lens technologies more attainable and therefore, provide the benefit and challenge of variety.

Professor Uriel Levy and Dr. Jacob Engelberg of the Hebrew University’s Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology developed a method to standardize flat lens characterizations. This method provides a solution for the arising challenge of selecting an appropriate flat lens for specific applications.

Through ongoing research funded by Israel’s Science and Technology Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority, Levy and Engelberg published important parameters for measuring and evaluating flat lens technologies. Dr. Aviv Zeevi, VP Technology Infrastructure Division, Israel Innovation Authority, explained that the authority is an independent publicly funded agency that feels it is critical to collaborate between industry and academia to keep up with the competitive global market. He also told The Media Line that “the specific project on flat lens technology can develop an applied technology that can create an economic and technological breakthrough in the areas of cellphones, virtual reality, augmented reality, and drones.”

Levy recognized the difficulty of simulating the high level of performance seen in bulkier, more expensive lenses. The features are hard to duplicate in a lens Levy described as “small as a strand of hair,” without sacrificing quality, resolution, thickness, and weight. Some “flat” lenses were becoming thicker than comparable curved lenses to produce the same outcome. Therefore, standardized methods of comparison are highly important.

A significant finding in Levy and Engelberg’s research determines how to properly measure resolution, which was a previous debate among the microtechnology community. When the resolution is properly measured, flat lenses can be more effectively evaluated. Levy spoke about the dynamics of light and lens design. The purpose of a curved lens is to bend the light coming from many different angles toward the same focal point. Manufacturers have managed to successfully direct light without a curve, but flat lenses are not one-size-fits-all. Levy and Engelberg’s method can help designers and manufacturers decipher which lens to use for a specific need, for example, outdoor use vs. indoor use.

Levy believes his findings will expedite the integration of flat lens technology into the market moving forward. This technology could revolutionize many industries, such as photography and videography, telecommunications, computing, and optics.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Life Lines
MORE FROM Life Lines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.