The Power of Religion in Times of National Distress (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with a prominent rabbi about President Donald Trump’s call to prayer over the coronavirus pandemic

US President Donald Trump declared Sunday, March 15, a national day of prayer in light of coronavirus.

“I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones,” he said in a White House proclamation.

To gain some insight into calls to mass prayer at times of nationwide distress, The Media Line spoke with Rabbi David Rosen, a former chief rabbi of Ireland and today head of interreligious affairs for the American Jewish Committee.