12-Year-Old Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Amulet in Israel

During a family trip near Tel Qana, an archaeological site in Israel’s Hod Hasharon, 12-year-old Dafna Filshteiner stumbled upon an extraordinary find: a 3,500-year-old Egyptian amulet shaped like a scarab. Initially mistaken for an ordinary stone, Dafna’s persistence led her family to contact the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), where the artifact’s historical significance was confirmed.

Dr. Yitzhak Paz, a Bronze Age expert at the IAA, identified the scarab as dating back to Egypt’s New Kingdom period. The amulet, adorned with symbols of the Egyptian goddess Serket and other motifs like the “nefer” sign for “good,” was believed to symbolize protection and new life. Scarabs, considered sacred by ancient Egyptians, were widely used as amulets and seals, often signifying divine creation.

“The scarab’s symbols suggest it may have belonged to a person of high status or been deliberately buried,” said Dr. Paz. However, its surface-level discovery makes its exact historical context uncertain.

Tel Qana, where the amulet was found, holds great archaeological importance, shedding light on Egypt’s influence in the region over 3,000 years ago. Dr. Amit Dagan of Bar-Ilan University noted that finds like these offer valuable insights into Egyptian cultural integration in ancient Israel.

The IAA awarded Dafna a certificate of appreciation for her good citizenship. The amulet is now on public display at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem.