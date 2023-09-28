Iran Successfully Launches Noor-3 Satellite, Sparking Concern Among Western Nations

Iran announced on Wednesday the successful launch of its Noor-3 imaging satellite, heightening concerns among Western nations who worry Iran’s space technology could be a stepping stone to developing a delivery system for nuclear weapons. Communication Minister Isa Zarepour stated the satellite orbits 280 miles above Earth, according to state-run media, although the exact timing of the launch remains undisclosed.

The launch, conducted by Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, elicited no immediate comment from Western officials or the US military. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard, declared the event a “victory” and noted the satellite’s data and imaging capabilities.

This move adds to growing tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. While Iran insists its space and nuclear programs serve only civilian purposes, the US has expressed concern that the development of satellite launch vehicles could accelerate Iran’s ability to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles. The US previously claimed Iran’s satellite initiatives defy UN Security Council resolutions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates an independent space program alongside the country’s regular armed forces, reporting directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s first satellite was launched in April 2020, though the head of the US Space Command dismissed it as ineffective.