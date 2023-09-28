The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Successfully Launches Noor-3 Satellite, Sparking Concern Among Western Nations
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Noor-3 satellite
Nuclear Weapons
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran Successfully Launches Noor-3 Satellite, Sparking Concern Among Western Nations

Steven Ganot
09/28/2023

Iran announced on Wednesday the successful launch of its Noor-3 imaging satellite, heightening concerns among Western nations who worry Iran’s space technology could be a stepping stone to developing a delivery system for nuclear weapons. Communication Minister Isa Zarepour stated the satellite orbits 280 miles above Earth, according to state-run media, although the exact timing of the launch remains undisclosed.

The launch, conducted by Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, elicited no immediate comment from Western officials or the US military. Gen. Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard, declared the event a “victory” and noted the satellite’s data and imaging capabilities.

This move adds to growing tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. While Iran insists its space and nuclear programs serve only civilian purposes, the US has expressed concern that the development of satellite launch vehicles could accelerate Iran’s ability to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles. The US previously claimed Iran’s satellite initiatives defy UN Security Council resolutions.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates an independent space program alongside the country’s regular armed forces, reporting directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran’s first satellite was launched in April 2020, though the head of the US Space Command dismissed it as ineffective.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.