Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
15,000 Attend Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony in Tel Aviv Despite Protests
The Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony, April 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Gili Getz)
Mideast Daily News
Video
Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day
Combatants for Peace
Parents-Circle Families Forum
peace

15,000 Attend Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony in Tel Aviv Despite Protests

Steven Ganot
04/25/2023

Israeli and Palestinian families gathered for the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv on Monday night. The event was organized by Combatants for Peace and the Parents-Circle Families Forum.

Despite the event being set up for 10,000 people, 15,000 people attended the ceremony in Park Hayarkon. Bereaved families spoke about the pain of losing their loved ones and their efforts to promote peace.

Among the participants were around 170 Palestinians from the West Bank, after Israel’s Supreme Court overturned a decision by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to bar their entry into Israel for the ceremony.

The Rana choir sings a version of the traditional Passover song “Chad Gadya” in Arabic, Aramaic, and Hebrew, at the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony, April 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv. (Courtesy Noa Ganot)

A small group of protesters disrupted the event and attempted to drown out the speeches, but the event proceeded without incident.

One of the speakers, Yusra Mahfouz, lost her son and initially felt the need for revenge. However, she changed her mind after meeting members of the Parents-Circle Families Forum. As she got more active in the group, she said, “I met people in my situation, Israelis, and Palestinians. The desire for revenge was replaced by the desire for peace and a better future.”

Around 15,000 people attended the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 24, 2023. (Gili Getz)

Another speaker, Yuval Sapir, spoke of the hate that perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his efforts to break the cycle of revenge and hatred.

Adel Abu Bidya, who lost his brother, also called for change and a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The ceremony also featured artistic performances, including a recorded piece by Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons.

The event was described by Prof. Neta Ziv, vice president for equity, diversity and community at Tel Aviv University, as being more important than ever due to the rise of extremist and racist ideologies.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.