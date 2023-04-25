15,000 Attend Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day Ceremony in Tel Aviv Despite Protests

Israeli and Palestinian families gathered for the annual Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv on Monday night. The event was organized by Combatants for Peace and the Parents-Circle Families Forum.

Despite the event being set up for 10,000 people, 15,000 people attended the ceremony in Park Hayarkon. Bereaved families spoke about the pain of losing their loved ones and their efforts to promote peace.

Among the participants were around 170 Palestinians from the West Bank, after Israel’s Supreme Court overturned a decision by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to bar their entry into Israel for the ceremony.

The Rana choir sings a version of the traditional Passover song “Chad Gadya” in Arabic, Aramaic, and Hebrew, at the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony, April 24, 2023 in Tel Aviv. (Courtesy Noa Ganot)

A small group of protesters disrupted the event and attempted to drown out the speeches, but the event proceeded without incident.

One of the speakers, Yusra Mahfouz, lost her son and initially felt the need for revenge. However, she changed her mind after meeting members of the Parents-Circle Families Forum. As she got more active in the group, she said, “I met people in my situation, Israelis, and Palestinians. The desire for revenge was replaced by the desire for peace and a better future.”

Another speaker, Yuval Sapir, spoke of the hate that perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his efforts to break the cycle of revenge and hatred.

Adel Abu Bidya, who lost his brother, also called for change and a better future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The ceremony also featured artistic performances, including a recorded piece by Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons.

The event was described by Prof. Neta Ziv, vice president for equity, diversity and community at Tel Aviv University, as being more important than ever due to the rise of extremist and racist ideologies.