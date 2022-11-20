Donate
1st Direct Flight Between Israel and Qatar, Bearing World Cup Fans, Takes Off From Tel Aviv
Football (soccer) fans show their Israeli passports and airplane tickets as they prepare to board a direct flight from Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport to Doha to attend the World Cup 2022 tournament, on November 20, 2022. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
World Cup
direct flights
Doha

The Media Line Staff
11/20/2022

The first-ever direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar took off on Sunday from Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport. The TUS Airways flight, bearing Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, but no Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, was completely full and arrived in Doha on the first day of the World Cup international soccer tournament. Six more Tel Aviv-Doha flights for the World Cup have been approved. The agreement was reached last weekend between Israel’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and representatives of FIFA and the organizers of the World Cup in Qatar. Initially, the TUS flight had been scheduled to make a “diplomatic layover” in Cyprus’ Larnaca, and then continue on to Doha. Up to 30,000 Israelis are expected to visit Qatar to attend the World Cup to root for their favorite teams, which do not include Israel’s national team, which did not qualify for the tournament. Many of those Israelis will fly on second passports, or travel through third countries. Many believe that decision to allow direct flights for the special event will lead to a thawing of relations between Israel and Qatar. Meanwhile, the kickoff for the opening match is just hours away, when host Qatar faces Ecuador at 7 p.m., in the first World Cup to be held in a Middle Eastern country.

 

