2 Journalists Injured in Ramallah Clashes; Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Condemns IDF Actions

Two journalists were injured during altercations between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinians in Ramallah early Thursday, according to Palestinian sources. The journalists, Mu’men Samareen and Rabi’ al-Munayyer, were reportedly injured by rubber bullets when Israeli soldiers responded to Palestinians throwing rocks and petrol bombs.

Samareen, a photojournalist, was shot in the head during a security operation to dismantle the home of Islam Faroukh, who is suspected of orchestrating bus stop bombings in Jerusalem in November. Initial reports stated that Samareen was seriously injured, but later updates clarified that the rubber bullet resulted in a skull fracture without penetrating the brain. Samareen’s condition is stable, according to doctors.

Al-Munayyer was injured in a separate incident in Ramallah on Wednesday night, sustaining a bullet wound to the abdomen. The IDF has not addressed his injuries in their statements.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemned Israel’s actions, claiming they amounted to targeted “crimes against Palestinian journalists.” The PJS pledged to seek justice through the International Criminal Court and other legal platforms. The Israeli military has said it aims to avoid harm to uninvolved parties, and the circumstances surrounding these incidents are under review.