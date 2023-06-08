Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2 Journalists Injured in Ramallah Clashes; Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Condemns IDF Actions
Palestinians inspect the building after Israeli forces demolished the home of Palestinian terror suspect Islam Faroukh in Ramallah, West Bank on June 8, 2023. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli military
Palestinian journalists
Ramallah
Mu'men Samareen
Rabi' al-Munayyer

2 Journalists Injured in Ramallah Clashes; Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Condemns IDF Actions

Steven Ganot
06/08/2023

Two journalists were injured during altercations between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinians in Ramallah early Thursday, according to Palestinian sources. The journalists, Mu’men Samareen and Rabi’ al-Munayyer, were reportedly injured by rubber bullets when Israeli soldiers responded to Palestinians throwing rocks and petrol bombs.

Samareen, a photojournalist, was shot in the head during a security operation to dismantle the home of Islam Faroukh, who is suspected of orchestrating bus stop bombings in Jerusalem in November. Initial reports stated that Samareen was seriously injured, but later updates clarified that the rubber bullet resulted in a skull fracture without penetrating the brain. Samareen’s condition is stable, according to doctors.

Al-Munayyer was injured in a separate incident in Ramallah on Wednesday night, sustaining a bullet wound to the abdomen. The IDF has not addressed his injuries in their statements.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) condemned Israel’s actions, claiming they amounted to targeted “crimes against Palestinian journalists.” The PJS pledged to seek justice through the International Criminal Court and other legal platforms. The Israeli military has said it aims to avoid harm to uninvolved parties, and the circumstances surrounding these incidents are under review.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.