21 Dead in Gaza Stampede at US-Backed Aid Center

Twenty-one Palestinians died early Wednesday during a chaotic aid distribution in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, according to Gaza health officials. The incident unfolded near a relief center where large crowds had gathered in hopes of receiving humanitarian supplies.

Health authorities said most of the victims—15 in total—died from suffocation and a resulting stampede after gas was released into the crowd. “For the first time, deaths have been recorded due to suffocation and severe stampede among citizens at aid distribution centers,” read a statement from the local Health Ministry.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which helps coordinate aid distribution in parts of Gaza under Israeli approval, reported that one person was fatally stabbed during the chaos. “We have credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd—armed and affiliated with Hamas—deliberately fomented the unrest,” the GHF said in a social media post.

The GHF is staffed by US security contractors and receives logistical support from the Israeli government. Its operations, though backed by Washington, have come under heavy criticism for mismanagement and lack of coordination with local authorities.

The Gaza Strip has faced worsening humanitarian conditions since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7. The United Nations and multiple aid groups have repeatedly warned of famine-like conditions and growing desperation among civilians, especially in the south.

This latest tragedy has reignited debate over how aid is delivered in a conflict zone where trust is low and tensions run high.