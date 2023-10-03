271 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast in Past Week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 271 illegal migrants, including 25 women and 23 children, were rescued off the coast of Libya between September 24 and October 2. Additionally, four bodies were recovered during the rescue operations.

This year alone, 11,736 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, with 925 fatalities and 1,168 still missing along the Central Mediterranean route near the Libyan coast.

In 2022, 24,684 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya. A total of 529 migrants lost their lives, and 848 people remain missing after attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea toward European shores.

Since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has faced ongoing insecurity and chaos, making it a popular transit point for migrants, primarily from Africa, seeking to reach Europe.