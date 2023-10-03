The Media Line Stands Out

271 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast in Past Week
African migrants rescued after their boat capsized in July 2019 are shown the next day on a beach near the Libyan town of Khoms. (AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Migrants
International Organization for Migration
East Mediterranean

271 Illegal Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast in Past Week

Diane Tishkoff
10/03/2023

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that 271 illegal migrants, including 25 women and 23 children, were rescued off the coast of Libya between September 24 and October 2. Additionally, four bodies were recovered during the rescue operations.

This year alone, 11,736 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, with 925 fatalities and 1,168 still missing along the Central Mediterranean route near the Libyan coast.

In 2022, 24,684 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya. A total of 529 migrants lost their lives, and 848 people remain missing after attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea toward European shores.

Since the overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has faced ongoing insecurity and chaos, making it a popular transit point for migrants, primarily from Africa, seeking to reach Europe.

