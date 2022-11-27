Donate
2nd Israeli Dies From Injuries After Jerusalem Attack, PA’s Abbas Calls for ‘Soft’ Resistance
Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ade, 50, died Saturday after he was critically injured in the bombing in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
terrorist attack
Israel
Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority

2nd Israeli Dies From Injuries After Jerusalem Attack, PA’s Abbas Calls for ‘Soft’ Resistance

Steven Ganot
11/27/2022

An Israeli man wounded in the double bombing attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday has died from his injuries. Tadese Tashume Ben Ma’ada, 50, died on Saturday, Shaare Zedek Medical Center said in a statement released on Sunday.

Ben Ma’ada, who came to Israel from Ethiopia more than two decades ago, was married and a father of six. The bombing attack also killed Aryeh Shchupak, 16, a dual Israeli and Canadian citizen.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions, which the Israel Police say was the work of Palestinian terrorists.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan last week blasted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres, for not condemning the deadly bombing. “Where is President Abbas’ condemnation of this horrific attack? He stands on the General Assembly podium and lies about seeking peace, but his deafening silence speaks volumes,” the Israeli envoy said. “Where is the sharp rebuke of Palestinian terror from the secretary-general who is so quick to respond in every other circumstance? Secretary-General Guterres, where is your voice in the face of terror? How many more of my people must die before this biased institution wakes up?”

While Abbas has not publicly condemned the attack, on Saturday he called for “soft” and “peaceful” resistance against Israel in the West Bank. At a meeting in Ramallah with leaders of the Fatah movement from the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Abbas said he supports “popular resistance” while stressing the importance of adhering to the law.

