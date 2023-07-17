2nd Roman-Era Sarcophagus Unearthed in Northern Gaza Strip

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in the Gaza Strip announced Sunday the discovery of a second lead sarcophagus at an excavation site in a northern Gaza cemetery. Ministry Director-General Jamal Abu Rida said the finding was made during the ongoing archaeological work at the cemetery, first discovered in March 2022.

Prior to this discovery, the excavation had yielded another lead sarcophagus, pottery jars, and glass vessels. The first sarcophagus was discovered in February and has since been transferred to the ministry’s museum in Gaza for further study, with French experts also invited for research purposes.

Abu Rida noted that technical teams from the ministry have been collaborating with international experts to analyze the cultural significance of these findings. The 2,000-year-old cemetery, spanning 4,000 square meters, comprises an estimated 125 tombs of various shapes and sizes.

The Gaza Strip, home to over 2 million people and under Israeli blockade, is governed by the Islamist Palestinian armed group, Hamas.