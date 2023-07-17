Donate
Light Theme
Log In
2nd Roman-Era Sarcophagus Unearthed in Northern Gaza Strip
A lead sarcophagus uncovered during archaeological excavations at the site of a Roman necropolis in the northern Gaza Strip, the second such discovery this year, on July 16, 2023. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Gaza Strip
sarcophagus
Jamal Abu Rida
Tourism and Antiquities Ministry
Roman-era
Archaeology

2nd Roman-Era Sarcophagus Unearthed in Northern Gaza Strip

Steven Ganot
07/17/2023

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in the Gaza Strip announced Sunday the discovery of a second lead sarcophagus at an excavation site in a northern Gaza cemetery. Ministry Director-General Jamal Abu Rida said the finding was made during the ongoing archaeological work at the cemetery, first discovered in March 2022.

Prior to this discovery, the excavation had yielded another lead sarcophagus, pottery jars, and glass vessels. The first sarcophagus was discovered in February and has since been transferred to the ministry’s museum in Gaza for further study, with French experts also invited for research purposes.

Abu Rida noted that technical teams from the ministry have been collaborating with international experts to analyze the cultural significance of these findings. The 2,000-year-old cemetery, spanning 4,000 square meters, comprises an estimated 125 tombs of various shapes and sizes.

The Gaza Strip, home to over 2 million people and under Israeli blockade, is governed by the Islamist Palestinian armed group, Hamas.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.