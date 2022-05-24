The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

3 Killed in Yemen’s Capital, Sanaa, After Armed Drone Downed
Wreckage of an armed drone allegedly belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government after Houthi rebels shot it down on the evening of May 23, 2022. (Hani Al-Ansi/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
drone attack
Yemen Civil War

3 Killed in Yemen’s Capital, Sanaa, After Armed Drone Downed

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2022

At least three people were killed and several injured in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, when an armed drone crashed in a commercial neighborhood. The drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in support of the internationally recognized government of Yemen crashed in the busy civilian area after it was downed by the Houthis’ air defense system. The drone belonging to the Saudi air force was armed with a surface-to-air missile, according to the Houthis, Al Jazeera reported. It landed near the Yemen Mall shopping center, Reuters reported. Monday’s incident comes as the Houthis have said that they are considering a request by the United Nations to extend a two-month truce, which expires on June 2. It is the first nationwide cease-fire in six years in the country’s long-running civil war, which has been called one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

 

