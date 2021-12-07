This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

4 Killed in Explosion in Southern Iraq Blamed on Islamic State
A car destroyed in an explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra caused by an explosives-laden motorcycle. The attack, blamed on the Islamic State, killed at least four people near a hospital on December 7, 2021. (Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Islamic State
attack

4 Killed in Explosion in Southern Iraq Blamed on Islamic State

Marcy Oster
12/07/2021

At least four people were killed and some 20 injured in an explosion near a major city hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. The attack on Tuesday, which seriously damaged a minibus, was carried out with an explosives-laden motorcycle, according to the Iraqi military.  While there has not yet been a claim of responsibility, the Iraqi military believes the Islamic State is behind the blast. Basra Governor Asaad al-Edani told reporters the blast “carries fingerprints of Daesh,” the Arabic acronym of the Islamic State, or ISIS. He called for three days of mourning for the dead in the attack. Iraq claimed that it defeated the Islamic State in December 2017, the same year that the last such attack – claimed by the Islamic State – occurred in Basra, the area where most of the country’s oil is produced.

