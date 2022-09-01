4 Killed in Southern Iraq During Clashes Between Rival Shiite Factions

At least four people have been killed in the Iraqi city of Basra during clashes between rival Shiite factions. The violence that moved to Iraq’s south late Wednesday night is an outgrowth of political violence in the capital between supporters and opponents of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The clashes first erupted on Monday in the capital after Sadr announced his departure from the political scene, prompting his supporters to storm the parliament compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone. They left the city following Sadr’s call for them to disperse on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, gunmen attacked government buildings in Basra where security forces and paramilitary groups with links to Iran are stationed, Reuters reported; the gunmen are believed to be Sadr supporters. Sadr, whose party received the most parliamentary seats in October’s elections, has called for new elections since lawmakers have failed for nearly a year to form a new government due to disputes among the Shiite parties.