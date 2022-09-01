The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

4 Killed in Southern Iraq During Clashes Between Rival Shiite Factions
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather outside the Government Headquarters in the capital Baghdad's Green Zone, on August 29, 2022. (Ahmad Al-rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iraq
Shiite
Muqtada al-Sadr

4 Killed in Southern Iraq During Clashes Between Rival Shiite Factions

The Media Line Staff
09/01/2022

At least four people have been killed in the Iraqi city of Basra during clashes between rival Shiite factions. The violence that moved to Iraq’s south late Wednesday night is an outgrowth of political violence in the capital between supporters and opponents of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. The clashes first erupted on Monday in the capital after Sadr announced his departure from the political scene, prompting his supporters to storm the parliament compound in Baghdad’s Green Zone. They left the city following Sadr’s call for them to disperse on Tuesday. On Thursday morning, gunmen attacked government buildings in Basra where security forces and paramilitary groups with links to Iran are stationed, Reuters reported; the gunmen are believed to be Sadr supporters. Sadr, whose party received the most parliamentary seats in October’s elections, has called for new elections since lawmakers have failed for nearly a year to form a new government due to  disputes among the Shiite parties.

