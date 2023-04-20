85 Killed, Over 300 Injured in Deadly Stampede in Yemen Charity Event

At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a stampede at a charity distribution event in Yemen, Houthi officials confirmed. The incident happened in the capital city of Sanaa late Wednesday night. Hundreds of poverty-stricken people had gathered to receive a cash handout of 5,000 Yemeni rials ($8) at a school. The event was organized ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan. Video footage showed bodies stacked on top of each other, with people climbing over each other to escape the crush. The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said the dead and injured have been taken to hospitals, and those responsible for the event have been arrested. The charity event is one of the deadliest stampedes in a decade.