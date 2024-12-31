This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A New Year’s Greeting From The Media Line
A displaced Palestinian boy writes ''2025'' in the sand on the beach of Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, on December 26, 2024. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A New Year’s Greeting From The Media Line

Felice Friedson
12/31/2024

As we welcome 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the year we leave behind. For so many in our region, 2024 was marked by hardship and sorrow. From the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel to the tragedies in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, it was a year that challenged the resilience of millions.

In the coming year, we at The Media Line hold on to hope for a better future. We wish to see the safe return of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, freedom for women in Afghanistan and Iran, and the rebuilding of communities destroyed by war. May 2025 bring the displaced back to their homes in Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and elsewhere, and may it offer healing for those wounded—physically and emotionally—by violence.

Above all, we hope, even against the odds, for a year without war or bloodshed—a year of peace, understanding, and renewal across the Middle East and beyond.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

On behalf of everyone at The Media Line, I wish you and your loved ones a healthy, peaceful, and meaningful New Year.

Warm regards,
Felice Friedson
CEO, The Media Line

Mideast Daily News
New Year 2025
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods