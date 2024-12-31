A New Year’s Greeting From The Media Line

As we welcome 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the year we leave behind. For so many in our region, 2024 was marked by hardship and sorrow. From the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel to the tragedies in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan, it was a year that challenged the resilience of millions.

In the coming year, we at The Media Line hold on to hope for a better future. We wish to see the safe return of the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, freedom for women in Afghanistan and Iran, and the rebuilding of communities destroyed by war. May 2025 bring the displaced back to their homes in Gaza, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, and elsewhere, and may it offer healing for those wounded—physically and emotionally—by violence.

Above all, we hope, even against the odds, for a year without war or bloodshed—a year of peace, understanding, and renewal across the Middle East and beyond.

On behalf of everyone at The Media Line, I wish you and your loved ones a healthy, peaceful, and meaningful New Year.

Warm regards,

Felice Friedson

CEO, The Media Line