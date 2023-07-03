Donate
African Union, UN Envoys Commend Burundi Peacekeepers’ Efforts in Stabilizing Somalia
The soldiers of the 40th battalion of the Burundian Army board a UN plane at Bujumbura International Airport before departing to Somalia, in Bujumbura, Burundi, Feb. 16, 2017. (Renovat Ndabashinze/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
07/03/2023

Envoys from the African Union (AU) and the United Nations stationed in Somalia praised Burundian peacekeepers on Saturday, Burundi’s 61st independence day, for their significant role in the stabilization efforts in the country.

Mohammed El-Amine Souef, special representative of the AU Commission chairperson for Somalia, and Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN secretary-general’s deputy special representative for the United Nations assistance mission in Somalia, recognized Burundi’s key contributions to peace and stability in Somalia and Central Africa.

According to a statement issued Sunday by the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Souef acknowledged that Burundi “has contributed immensely to the ideal universal peace through political solutions anchored on mediation and constant engagement.”

Gbeho lauded the courage and sacrifice of Burundian peacekeepers and reiterated the UN’s commitment to support the AU mission. “With over 3,000 Burundian troops committed to the largest AU peace support operation, you make a daily difference to the security of the Somali people,” she said.

ATMIS Force Commander Sam Okiding and Deputy Force Commander Marius Ngendabanka, who is from Burundi, underscored the key role of Burundian troops in promoting peace and protecting civilians in Somalia.

