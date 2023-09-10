Donate
Aftershocks Hit Marrakech as Morocco Grapples With Devastating Earthquake
Abdelhamid Aouzal looks over the remains of his family home that was destroyed by Friday's earthquake, on Sept. 10, 2023 in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Marrakech
Earthquake
Morocco
Red Cross
High Atlas mountains

Steven Ganot
09/10/2023

Fresh aftershocks rattled Marrakech over the weekend as rescue teams continued their urgent search for survivors following a catastrophic earthquake in Morocco. The quake, centered in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday, has left a devastating toll. Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported over 2,000 fatalities and 2,059 injuries, with more than 1,400 of those injured described as “seriously hurt.”

Hossam Elsharkawi, the Red Cross Middle East and North Africa director, warned that recovery efforts will be a long-term commitment. “This will not be a week or two response. … We are looking at many months if not several years,” he said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was identified in the Ighil area, about 40 miles south of Marrakech. Residents near the epicenter described significant damage. Montasir Itri, from the village of Asni, noted that most houses in his community were affected. “Our neighbors are under the rubble, and people are working hard to rescue them,” he said.

