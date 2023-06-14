Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Reappointed as Kuwait’s Prime Minister

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has been reappointed as Kuwait’s prime minister, according to a royal decree announced by the Kuwait News Agency on Tuesday. Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued the decree, outlining that Sheikh Ahmad will be responsible for nominating and submitting names of the new cabinet members.

This announcement arrives a week after the previous government’s resignation and a week before the newly elected National Assembly convenes on June 20. On June 6, Kuwaiti voters selected 50 lawmakers from a pool of 207 candidates to represent the 17th National Assembly for a four-year term.

Kuwait’s parliament, which was reinstated in March following a Constitutional Court ruling, was dissolved by a royal decree in May. The nation’s history has been marked by recurrent tensions between the cabinet and parliament, leading to numerous cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions.

Born in 1956, Sheikh Ahmad is the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He served as the Kuwait National Guard’s deputy commander from November 2020 to March 2022 and was first appointed as prime minister in July 2022.