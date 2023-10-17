Donate
Al-Qassam Brigades Claims Responsibility for Holding More Than 200 Israeli Captives
Families of Israeli captives in Gaza, holding banners, gather in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry building during a protest against the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 14, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hamas
Al-Qassam Brigades
Israeli captives
Gaza conflict
Prisoner Swap

Al-Qassam Brigades Claims Responsibility for Holding More Than 200 Israeli Captives

Steven Ganot
10/17/2023

The armed wing of Hamas. Al-Qassam Brigades, said Monday it was holding 200 to 250 Israeli captives in Gaza, according to spokesperson Abu Obaida. In a televised address, Obaida stated that while Al-Qassam was holding 200 of these prisoners, the remaining were under the control of “other resistance factions” within the Strip. Obaida also claimed that at least 22 Israelis were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Obaida indicated the armed group’s willingness for a prisoner swap with Israel. He also said foreigners caught in the conflict were not considered prisoners and would be released once hostilities ceased.

The current conflict between Israel and Hamas, initiated by the armed group’s mass terrorist attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7, is now in its 11th day. The violence has resulted in an estimated 4,200 deaths across both sides and the displacement of around 500,000 Israelis and 1 million Palestinians.

The Media Line
