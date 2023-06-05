Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Algeria, Aligned With OPEC+, Extends Oil Production Cut To Support Market Stability
Mideast Daily News
Algeria
oil production
global market stability
production cut

Algeria, Aligned With OPEC+, Extends Oil Production Cut To Support Market Stability

Steven Ganot
06/05/2023

The Energy and Mines Ministry in Algeria announced on Sunday that the country will continue its current reduction of 48,000 barrels per day in oil production until late December 2024. This decision is part of Algeria’s collaboration with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), aiming to help stabilize the global oil market. The ministry highlighted in a statement that the extension of this voluntary reduction is a coordinated precautionary measure taken along with other OPEC+ members. The agreement was made during a meeting in Vienna, Austria earlier on Sunday, where OPEC+ nations agreed to prolong their production cuts until December 2024. As a significant oil-producing country, Algeria’s decision signifies its commitment to OPEC+’s efforts to maintain a balance between global oil supply and demand.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.