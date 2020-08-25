Donate
Mideast Daily News
Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Algeria
Abdelaziz Bouteflika
constitution

Algeria Sets Date for Constitutional Referendum

Uri Cohen
08/25/2020

Algeria looks to usher in a new era of democracy in just over two months, as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Monday he had tabbed November 1 as the date for a historic referendum on a new constitution. According to the proposed text, Algeria’s parliament would receive more governing powers while presidential terms would be limited to just two. Prior to being presented to the people for a vote, the constitution draft will be debated on and tweaked by parliament. In past months, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets once again, demanding newly elected Tebboune introduce the reforms he had promised after the toppling of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019. Bouteflika’s attempt to seek a fifth term after more than 20 years in power ended in his forced resignation, and in the arrests of several of his senior officials, including two former prime ministers, ministers and prominent businessmen, on charges of corruption.

