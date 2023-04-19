Algerian President Calls for Unified Int’l Approach To End Fighting in Sudan

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has appealed for a unified international approach to end the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, according to a statement from the Algerian Presidency on Tuesday. Tebboune sent messages to the secretary-general of the United Nations, the president of the African Union, and the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, emphasizing the need to prioritize dialogue to resolve differences between the Sudanese warring factions. The Algerian president also proposed a united approach by concerned organizations to help Sudan overcome the current crisis and establish a new era of peace, harmony, and stability. Tebboune expressed Algeria’s willingness to collaborate with regional and international partners to establish a peaceful and stable environment for the Sudanese people.

Sudan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 15, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.