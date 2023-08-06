Donate
American Billionaire Cuts Funding to Conservative Israeli Think Tank Behind Judicial Overhaul
Kohelet Policy Forum founder Moshe Koppel speaks at a conference, Oct. 9, 2018. (Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
08/06/2023

American libertarian billionaire Arthur Dantchik has declared an end to his financial backing of the Kohelet Policy Forum. This Jerusalem-based conservative think tank has been a prominent supporter of the Israeli government’s controversial judicial reforms. Dantchik’s decision underscores the continuing strength and impact of the protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to curtail the power of the Supreme Court.

Protesters against the Netanyahu government’s plan to weaken the country’s judicial system sing the national anthem, “Hatikva,” while counterdemonstrators rail against what they call the Supreme Court’s “overreach,” in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Aug. 5, 2023. (Steven Ganot/The Media Line)

Dantchik said in a statement, “When a society becomes dangerously fragmented, people must come together to preserve democracy. I stopped donating to think tanks in Israel, including the Kohelet Policy Forum. I believe what is most critical at this time is for Israel to focus on healing and national unity.”

He emphasized that his philanthropic endeavors have always championed organizations that advocate for individual rights and economic freedoms for all.

The persistent protests, which have gripped Israel for seven months, reveal deep societal divisions and place the nation at a defining juncture concerning its democratic principles.

