Amnesty International Penalizes Israeli Branch for Rejecting Genocide Report, Racism Allegations

Amnesty International has suspended its Israeli branch for two years following disagreements over its stance on major reports and allegations of discriminatory practices. The suspension, announced by Amnesty’s international board, cited the Israeli chapter’s rejection of claims in key reports accusing Israel of genocide and apartheid, as well as allegations of systemic racism against Palestinians within the branch.

The decision stems from years of tension between Amnesty International and its Israeli affiliate, which has been critical of the global organization’s findings. Most recently, the Israeli branch disputed Amnesty’s December 2024 report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza during its conflict with Hamas. The branch argued that while war crimes may have occurred, the evidence did not meet the stringent criteria of the Genocide Convention.

According to a report in the Jerusalem Post, Amnesty International (AI) interim chair Tiumalu Lauvale Peter Fa’afiu explained the decision in an email saying, “AI Israel has sought to publicly discredit Amnesty’s human rights research and positions.” He also pointed to accusations of anti-Palestinian racism within the Israeli chapter, which he claimed led to several resignations among Palestinian board members since 2021.

The Tel Aviv-based Amnesty Israel rejected these allegations, emphasizing its consultation with both Jewish and Arab staff in preparing reports. A spokesperson for the chapter argued that its criticism of Amnesty’s findings reflects its commitment to objective human rights advocacy rather than alignment with external agendas.

Tensions between the two entities date back to Amnesty’s 2022 report labeling Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as apartheid. Amnesty Israel had criticized the report’s framing as overly simplistic and potentially harmful.

The suspension also raises questions about Amnesty Israel’s operational future. Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have previously accused the branch of violating anti-boycott laws and investigated its tax status, citing concerns about its financial dependence on Amnesty’s global headquarters.