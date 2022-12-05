Donate
Ancient Civilizations Forum Opens in Baghdad
Mideast Daily News
Civilization
History
Baghdad
Iraq

Ancient Civilizations Forum Opens in Baghdad

Steven Ganot
12/05/2022

The sixth edition of the Ancient Civilizations Forum opened in Baghdad, Iraq, on Sunday, focusing on the need for cooperation to reduce the smuggling of cultural artifacts. “This forum is a diplomatic approach to promoting strategic partnerships between civilizations and cultures as well as sustainable coordination to support global efforts in facing humanitarian and cultural challenges,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in the opening ceremony. Hussein singled out the Islamic State group in Iraq as particularly guilty of vandalism and illegal trade in the country’s archaeological treasures but said the notorious jihadist group and others who plunder objects of cultural and historical significance “cannot erase history and civilizations that spanned thousands of years.” The minister said that the Iraqi government, in cooperation with partners and friends, had succeeded in returning more than 18,000 stolen artifacts dating across a wide span of history. In addition to Iraq, participating countries in the forum include Armenia, Bolivia, China, Egypt, Greece, Iran, Italy, Mexico, and Peru. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, is also attending.

