Ankara Pride March Dispersed by Police

Turkish police officers on Tuesday again clashed with civilians looking to hold a Pride march in the capital Ankara, three days after a similar attempt in Istanbul ended in dozens of arrests. At least 15 people were detained Tuesday during the banned event, after law enforcement fired tear gas canisters into the small crowd and dispersed the marchers. Several protesters were wounded in the confrontations. The authorities also confiscated flags, banners and other equipment. On Saturday, a much larger would-be march was held in Istanbul, before police forces clad in riot gear stormed the crowd, violently arresting dozens of people. Turkey in the past has allowed Pride events to take place, with the Istanbul parade drawing tens of thousands of supporters annually. Yet, recent years have seen a crackdown on LGBT rights, with the Erdogan government banning the community’s events throughout the country.