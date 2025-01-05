Christian Arab Israeli Singer Faces Divided Reactions on Path to Eurovision

Valerie Hamaty, a rising star on Israel’s popular talent show Rising Star, has captured national attention for her performances, including a duet with Daniel Wais, a survivor of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Hamaty, an Arab Christian from Jaffa, is the sole contestant from a minority group competing for the chance to represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest. Her success has sparked heated discussions about national identity and coexistence during a time of conflict.

Hamaty has sung songs symbolizing unity, such as “Hurricane,” Israel’s anthem after the October 7 attacks, and a rendition of the Shema prayer. While many see her as a symbol of hope and diversity, others criticize her alignment with Israeli national causes, including her support for hostage families and soldiers wounded in Gaza. “The comments sections are tainted by a few very loud racists … but the sane majority has shown nothing but love,” said her father, Tony Hamaty.

Her journey as a musician began in Jaffa, where she first gained attention for her voice at school events and Memorial Day ceremonies. A polyglot and graduate of Israel’s Rimon School of Jazz, she previously competed in the show’s eighth season and has since released singles and acted in TV dramas.

Should Hamaty win, her father believes she will prove that racism doesn’t define Israel. “We have to stand with the state — we are Israelis,” he stated.