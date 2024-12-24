This holiday season, give to:

Arab League Calls for Stability and Political Solutions in Syria
Leader of new Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa waits for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's arrival ahead of their meeting in Damascus, Syria on December 22, 2024. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
12/24/2024

Arab League members are advocating for stability in post-Assad Syria, calling for a political transition while steering clear of foreign interference, Hudhaifa Ebrahim reports for The Media Line. In response to statements by Syrian opposition factions led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as “Abu Muhammad al-Golani,” Arab nations emphasize sovereignty, unity, and the initiation of an integrated political process. Leaders from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan are urging collective support for Syria while voicing concerns over potential chaos.

Experts shared with Ebrahim two key paths Arab nations might take: bolstering institutions within a transitional framework or reestablishing an Arab presence in Syria to counter non-Arab influences. Despite calls for stability, al-Sharaa’s contentious past, including ties to al-Qaida and a designation as a global terrorist by the US, raises questions about his leadership’s long-term viability. Some Arab analysts foresee his removal, warning that it could lead to factional infighting.

Arab leaders and analysts alike underscore the need to prevent Syria from descending into further civil strife, stressing that supporting Syrian institutions is critical for peace and reconstruction. Readers can explore these developments in greater detail in Ebrahim’s full report on The Media Line.

