Arkia Launches Historic Direct Flight Route From Israel to Sri Lanka

Arkia, an Israeli airline, unveiled its plans on Monday for a direct flight route connecting Israel to Sri Lanka, marking a historic first between the two nations. Starting Oct. 31, the airline will operate two weekly round-trip flights linking Ben-Gurion International Airport, situated outside Tel Aviv, with Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital. This new direct route will significantly reduce travel time, with flights estimated at seven hours each way. This is a noteworthy reduction from the current 9.5-hour journey that necessitates a stopover.