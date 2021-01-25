This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
As 4th Round of Elections Looms, No Israeli Leader Has Clear Path to Prime Ministry
Israel's Knesset, or parliament building. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli elections
prime minister

As 4th Round of Elections Looms, No Israeli Leader Has Clear Path to Prime Ministry

Michael Friedson
01/25/2021

For those who believe the Israeli voter should be able to get it right with four elections in two years, think again. The latest polls show another split decision and no clear leader to take the top prize, the prime ministry. Israelis vote for parties, not people. The prime minister is invariably head of one of the parties, and nearly always, head of the party that has won the largest number of seats in parliament. Regardless, he or she must be able to weave together a coalition of at least 61 seats. Stalemate ensues when no Knesset member can form a government. The latest polls now show incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party firmly ahead of its nearest opponent by 14 seats but not able to find more than 55 seats to seal the deal. At the same time, the “anyone but Netanyahu” parties – those parties whose leaders have vowed not to join a Netanyahu-led government – are polling at a combined 65 seats. Of course, March 23 is a long way off and new parties are still being formed as are vote-sharing deals. But after surviving in office longer than any premier in Israel’s history, Netanyahu is in the fight for his political life.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.