Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assessing Collateral Damage from Libyan ‘Debacle’
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan sign the Abraham Accords at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Libya-Israel relations
Benjamin Netanyahu
Abraham Accords

Assessing Collateral Damage from Libyan ‘Debacle’

Michael Friedson
08/30/2023

Middle East watchers are anxiously seeking signs of damage to the 2020 Abraham Accords following what is being called this week’s “debacle” in Libya.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen managed to hold a secret meeting in Italy with his Libyan counterpart, an act that might have been seen as courageous and far-reaching had Cohen not issued a post-meeting press release, in the words of some, “bragging” about the achievement.

The response was immediate and unequivocal: Libyan Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush was removed from office by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who showed up at the Palestinian Embassy in Tripoli to promise that no normalizations would occur from this event.

This leaves diplomats and pundits alike to ponder whether the blowback from otherwise effective diplomatic contacts, especially those that move into the heretofore taboo territory, will be a disincentive for further breakthroughs.

Adding to the downside, there appears to be adequate criticism to go around, including that of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also of note on the Israeli side was criticism from the famed Mossad security agency, which many suggested was unwelcome in the political sector. For Libya’s part, with a split government, most dismiss a role as regional peacemaker.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.