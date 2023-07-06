Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Assessing Results in Jenin
Palestinians inspect their destroyed house in Jenin refugee camp near the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, (Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Jenin
terrorism
incursion

Assessing Results in Jenin

Michael Friedson
07/06/2023

The post-fighting ritual of viewing the carnage through dedicated optics is underway in Jenin. Israel’s two-day ground incursion exposed thousands of weapons being storehoused for future use against targets in the Jewish state; resulted in the capture of known fighters; and caused severe destruction of infrastructure including electricity, water supply, and sewage processing. An estimated 3,000 of the Jenin refugee camp’s 17,000 residents left the area to avoid the fighting. Despite the numbers, no one on the Israeli side is making grandiose claims such as having put the threat to bed with some permanency. Even Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s comments at the conclusion of hostilities acknowledged the raid is unlikely to be a “one-off” event, and that more of the same can be expected as terror resumes. On Tuesday, a Palestinian rammed pedestrians with his vehicle in Tel Aviv and followed up by flailing his knife at terrified civilians, managing to wound seven before being shot dead by a legally armed citizen. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was in response to the ongoing military operation in Jenin. In the aftermath of the Jenin operation, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas severed all ties to Israel—including security cooperation. Nevertheless, some muse over the inevitability of the Israeli government and the PA maintaining vigilance against common threats.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.