A passenger bus collided with a slow-moving truck on a highway in southwestern Egypt late Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people, according to officials and local media. The crash occurred in the New Valley Governorate, as confirmed by its governor, Mohamed el-Zamlout.

The Health Ministry reported that 29 others were injured in the accident, with 26 ambulances dispatched to the scene to transport victims to nearby hospitals and morgues. It remains unclear who outside the bus was injured or killed, and authorities have not provided further details on the cause of the crash.

Local daily Al Shorouk cited an unnamed official who stated that the bus crashed into the truck, which was “nearly parking” on the road. The bus was reportedly carrying 45 passengers en route to the capital, Cairo.

Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record, witnesses thousands of fatalities each year due to deadly traffic accidents. These collisions are primarily caused by speeding, inadequate roads, and weak enforcement of traffic laws.