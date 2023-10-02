Attacks by Armed Groups in Pakistan Decline but Civilian Deaths Surge in September, Says Report

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) announced on Sunday that Pakistan saw a 34% decline in attacks by armed groups this September compared to August 2023. August had marked the peak in the frequency of such attacks since November 2014.

However, the report revealed an alarming 87% rise in civilian deaths for September, with 84 civilians losing their lives to attacks compared to 45 in August. A total of 65 attacks took place in September, causing 136 deaths and 144 injuries, the report said.

The study also pointed out a 37% increase in security forces’ operations and a 96% jump in fatalities among members of armed groups during these operations. Security forces killed at least 47 suspected attackers and apprehended 46 others, while August saw 24 members of armed groups killed and 69 arrested, according to PICSS.