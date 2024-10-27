Donate
Attacks on Israel Injure 36; Arab Villages Suffer Missile Strikes From Lebanon
Medical and security teams respond at the scene after a truck crashes into a bus stop, injuring 33 people, north of Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Michael Friedson
10/27/2024

Attacks across Israel on Sunday—including a truck ramming near Tel Aviv and missile strikes from Lebanon—left 36 civilians injured by 2 p.m. In the morning, 33 people were wounded—six seriously—when a truck intentionally drove into a crowded bus stop near Tel Aviv. The driver was killed at the scene.

A short time later, a missile barrage from Lebanon sent at least 75 projectiles toward Israel. Ironically, the only missile that caused injuries landed in Tamra, a northern Israeli Arab community, where three people were injured, including a 57-year-old woman who received serious shrapnel wounds. On Friday, two residents of Majd al-Krum, another Arab village, were killed by errant missiles believed to have been launched from Lebanon.

