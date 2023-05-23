Bahrain To Resume Full Diplomatic Ties With Lebanon, Embassy in Beirut

Bahrain is set to restore its embassy and full diplomatic staff in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Monday. According to Bou Habib, his Bahraini counterpart informed him of this decision at the recent Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, withdrew its diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021. The move was in response to comments from Lebanon’s then-information minister, George Kordahi, criticizing the Saudi-led coalition’s role in Yemen’s civil war.

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation,” Bou Habib said, suggesting a thaw in the previously strained relations between the countries.