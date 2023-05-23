Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain To Resume Full Diplomatic Ties With Lebanon, Embassy in Beirut
Mideast Daily News
Bahrain
Lebanon
diplomatic ties
Embassy
Abdallah Bou Habib

Bahrain To Resume Full Diplomatic Ties With Lebanon, Embassy in Beirut

Steven Ganot
05/23/2023

Bahrain is set to restore its embassy and full diplomatic staff in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Monday. According to Bou Habib, his Bahraini counterpart informed him of this decision at the recent Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, withdrew its diplomats from Lebanon in October 2021. The move was in response to comments from Lebanon’s then-information minister, George Kordahi, criticizing the Saudi-led coalition’s role in Yemen’s civil war.

“The atmosphere has become open for more cooperation,” Bou Habib said, suggesting a thaw in the previously strained relations between the countries.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.