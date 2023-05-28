Donate
Beirut’s Sursock Museum Reopens 3 Years After Devastating Port Explosions
Sursock Museum, Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 4. 2004. (Bertil Videt/Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
05/28/2023

After three years of extensive repairs and restoration, the Sursock Museum, a haven for modern and contemporary art in Beirut, reopened on Friday. The museum was severely damaged in the massive port explosions in 2020, which claimed over 200 lives and devastated large portions of Lebanon’s capital.

Approximately $2.4 million was raised for the museum’s restoration, thanks to support from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, the French Ministry of Culture, and a €1 million donation from the Italian government under UNESCO’s LiBeirut initiative.

Krista Pikkat, the director of UNESCO’s Culture and Emergencies Entity, praised the collective efforts that led to the reopening of the “beloved and emblematic” Sursock Museum. The LiBeirut initiative has also played a significant role in rejuvenating Beirut’s cultural life, rehabilitating 280 educational institutions, and restoring vital art and architecture.

The Sursock Museum, located in the historic and vibrant district of Achrafieh in Beirut, Lebanon, is a centerpiece of Lebanese culture and art. Founded by Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock in 1961, the museum is housed in his former villa, a splendid example of Lebanese architecture from the late Ottoman period. Sursock, a prominent figure and art enthusiast, left the villa to the city of Beirut in his will, with instructions for it to be transformed into a museum. The Sursock Museum has become renowned for its collection of modern and contemporary art, with an emphasis on works from Lebanon and the wider Middle East. Prior to the 2020 Beirut port explosions, which caused extensive damage to the museum, it was a vital cultural hub, offering not only its permanent collection but also temporary exhibits, performances, films, and workshops. The museum is known for its support of emerging artists and its commitment to the thriving artistic community in Beirut and beyond.

