Bethlehem’s Christians Struggle To Survive Economic Crisis and Conflict

In a poignant report by Giorgia Valente for The Media Line, Bethlehem’s Christian community faces an existential crisis as the ongoing Gaza conflict exacerbates an already dire economic situation. Once a bustling hub of tourism, the city has seen its primary industry collapse, leaving many residents without income and struggling to survive. Friar Ibrahim Faltas described Bethlehem as “an open-air prison,” where families have endured over a year without relief. The Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa and other religious leaders have urged resilience, calling on the community to remain steadfast in their faith.

The report highlights the plight of local shopkeepers and artisans, who have been left with little hope for economic recovery. Munther Isaac, a senior pastor, emphasized the importance of representing Bethlehem’s struggles on the world stage, while Father Rami Askarieh raised alarm over the sharp decline in the city’s Christian population—from 85% in 1947 to just 10% today. Concerns over rising extremism in the region further compound the challenges.

Despite these hardships, some local churches and organizations are working to provide support through food donations, financial assistance, and spiritual guidance. Valente’s detailed account sheds light on the human cost of regional conflict and the efforts to sustain a dwindling Christian presence in the city.

As the community navigates these challenges, readers are encouraged to read Valente’s full article for a deeper understanding of Bethlehem’s struggles and the voices of those determined to persevere.