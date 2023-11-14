Biden and Netanyahu’s Tense Diplomacy Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a detailed report by The Media Line, the delicate diplomatic dance between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is explored amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The article delves into the challenges both leaders face in balancing their war strategies with political interests at home.

Following Hamas’ attack on October 7, which resulted in significant Israeli casualties, the US has been exerting pressure on Israel to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza and consider a humanitarian pause. This pause could potentially lead to the release of hostages. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about the situation at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, a focal point of Israeli military operations.

President Biden’s stance has been increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s handling of the situation, particularly regarding a ceasefire and humanitarian aid. Domestically, Biden faces pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which opposes the pro-Israeli stance. Netanyahu, on the other hand, is grappling with his own political challenges, including his government’s response to the Hamas offensive and tensions with Hizbullah.

For more detailed analysis and updates on this complex geopolitical situation, read the full article on The Media Line’s website.