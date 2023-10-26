The Media Line
Biden Speaks Against Settler Attacks, Reiterates Commitment to 2-State Solution
US President Joe Biden (R) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, Oct. 25, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Israel
Palestinians
West Bank
two-state solution

Biden Speaks Against Settler Attacks, Reiterates Commitment to 2-State Solution

Steven Ganot
10/26/2023

US President Joe Biden condemned retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, during a Wednesday news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Biden characterized such actions by “extremist settlers” as “pouring gasoline” on an already volatile situation since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

“Settler violence against Palestinians has to stop now,” said President Biden, acknowledging the increased violence since the recent Hamas attack, which resulted in the deaths of Palestinians according to authorities. The West Bank Protection Consortium, a coalition of NGOs and donor countries, reported that hundreds of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced due to settler violence since Oct. 7.

The president also reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Biden emphasized the need for a “pathway for a permanent peace” following the resolution of the current crisis.

The US president criticized the brutality of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,400 Israelis. Biden warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, against aggression toward US forces in the Middle East, emphasizing that “we will respond.”

