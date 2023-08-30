Biden Still Playing Hardball with Netanyahu as Lapid To Be Next in Washington

The elusive invitation to the White House that has become a virtual barometer measuring the Biden-Netanyahu relationship is again showing tough times for the Israeli leader.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid will be next in line to visit the American capital, with private opportunities to review the situation with a who’s who of the US leadership, notwithstanding his inability to make commitments or enter agreements.

The invitation comes shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense minister made a trip. It is believed that Netanyahu has put a gag order on such meetings because of the perception of how he is being treated.