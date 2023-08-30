Donate
Biden Still Playing Hardball with Netanyahu as Lapid To Be Next in Washington
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, seen here at a memorial ceremony during his brief stint as prime minister in 2022, is said to be heading to Washington. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
Benjamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Yair Lapid

Michael Friedson
08/30/2023

The elusive invitation to the White House that has become a virtual barometer measuring the Biden-Netanyahu relationship is again showing tough times for the Israeli leader.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid will be next in line to visit the American capital, with private opportunities to review the situation with a who’s who of the US leadership, notwithstanding his inability to make commitments or enter agreements.

The invitation comes shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense minister made a trip. It is believed that Netanyahu has put a gag order on such meetings because of the perception of how he is being treated.

