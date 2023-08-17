Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Black Sea Grain Initiative Revival Tabled in GCC-Ukraine Discussions
(L-R) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (Creative Commons) and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi (Screenshot: X)
Mideast Daily News
GCC
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi
Black Sea Grain Initiative
Dmytro Kuleba

Black Sea Grain Initiative Revival Tabled in GCC-Ukraine Discussions

Steven Ganot
08/17/2023

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed Wednesday the GCC member states’ backing for “peaceful efforts” in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This stance was conveyed during a phone discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Their conversation focused on the potential revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative aims to bolster food security for impacted nations by streamlining the export of grains, essential food items, and humanitarian aid, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The pair also examined the unfolding developments in the Ukraine crisis. Albudaiwi said the GCC’s position was anchored in international law and the United Nations Charter, which emphasizes the values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence for all states, coupled with the prevention of violence and threats of violence.

Albudaiwi and Kuleba said they planned to draft an action plan that addresses pertinent concerns benefiting both parties.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.