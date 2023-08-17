Black Sea Grain Initiative Revival Tabled in GCC-Ukraine Discussions

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed Wednesday the GCC member states’ backing for “peaceful efforts” in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This stance was conveyed during a phone discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Their conversation focused on the potential revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative aims to bolster food security for impacted nations by streamlining the export of grains, essential food items, and humanitarian aid, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The pair also examined the unfolding developments in the Ukraine crisis. Albudaiwi said the GCC’s position was anchored in international law and the United Nations Charter, which emphasizes the values of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence for all states, coupled with the prevention of violence and threats of violence.

Albudaiwi and Kuleba said they planned to draft an action plan that addresses pertinent concerns benefiting both parties.